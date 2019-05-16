New aerospace company invests $3.4 million to open facility in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – A new company who tests aerospace parts is officially open in Anderson County.

This is the first location in South Carolina for the manufacturing company Element. The company invested $3.4 million for 30 jobs right off Interstate 85 in Piedmont.

“This is economic growth for Anderson County. This is prosperious growth for Anderson County and we are so glad to have them here because these are the companies that help our county grow it’s not always the big boys that come in,” said Jimmy Davis who is a County Councilman.

Officals said Element picked South Carolina to open their plant because of the direct access between Atlanta and Charlotte plus the state provided a large economic incentive.