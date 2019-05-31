New details in Brook Graham case revealed in court, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brook Graham (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department detectives revealed new details on the case of a woman accused in two infant homicide cases.

We reported earlier that Brook Graham is accused of leaving a baby nicknamed "Julie Valentine" in a field to die in 1990, as well as leaving another infant in the woods one year prior.

According to a Greenville Police Department Det. Rebecca Lindler and Det. Jason Rampey, Julie Valentine's biological father told them that Graham put their first child, who was a baby at the time of the incident, in the toilet and left the baby there.

The man told detectives he found the baby and immediately called an ambulance.

He told detectives that the baby from that incident was their first child, and said that child is still alive today.

Graham will next go before a Greenville County grand jury and if she is indicted, she will be put on the trial docket.

Last week, Graham was released from jail and is required to remain under GPS monitoring.

She was also ordered to not have any contact with minor children, as well as with the biological father of the two deceased babies.