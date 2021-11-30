New apartment complex opens to fill affordable housing needs for seniors in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There is a new apartment complex dedicated to fill the need of seniors looking for affordable housing in Greenville.

Beatrice David is settling into her new home at Renaissance Place. It’s a new, 57-unit affordable apartment community in Greenville. It’s dedicated to the 55+ senior community.

“I can just get out in my wheelchair and do what I want to do,” said Renaissance Place Resident, Beatrice David.

She’s only been living there nearly two weeks but said, she likes it because she feels safe.

“It’s quiet, I can go and come when I get ready. The doors are locked, I’m not scared,” David told us.

Plus, it’s affordable. That’s a feat that has been difficult to come by in Greenville, especially for seniors.

But city leaders hope this is a small part of some big change.

“There’s a tremendous need for affordable housing in Greenville County and the city is no different in that regard,” said City of Greenville Mayor, Knox White.

Greenville Mayor, Knox White told 7NEWS, it’s not just about providing affordable housing but creating it in the right location, close to public transportation, grocery stores and medical facilities.

He told us, that’s what makes this apartment community special. It’s off of a road that has that and more, Pleasantburg Drive.

Plus, Mayor White and city council members said they’re hoping it serves as a model of inspiration for future developments.

“We also have some market rate cottage homes right next door, so it’s a great example of mixed-income,” said City of Greenville Councilwoman, Dorothy Dowe.

Renaissance Place is already partially occupied. Leaders behind it all said they’re hoping it will be completely full by the end of the year.

You can find a link to the website that includes qualification details for residents here.