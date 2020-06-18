New apartments coming to historic Bon Haven land in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Bringing new life to the Northside of Spartanburg. A new apartment complex under construction near Spartanburg Medical Center’s campus on North Church street.

While new developments are underway the only reminder of the Historic Bon Haven house is the structure within the trees, it will remain there even when the new development goes up.

“It’s a really great project and we’re excited for anything that brings more housing to the Northside area and around downtown too.” Communications and marketing manager, City of Spartanburg, Christopher George said.

The land that was once home to the Historic Bon Haven house was bought by a private developer.

The house was torn down to make room for a 150 unit apartment complex which will include 4 buildings, one, two and three bedroom apartments renting between $950 and $1400 a month.

“Were excited, I think that new development is going to help bring retail to this area a grocery store is something that residents have been wanting in this area for a long time, having more roof tops, more people here will attract some of those retail tenants that some of the residents have been asking for.” Northside Development Group, Michael Williamson said.

80 more apartments are going up on Howard street, inviting more families to call this area home.

The development group works with the Northside Voyagers to keep the community informed. “There voice is critical to make sure that the development that’s occurring is what the residents want to see happen.” Williamson said.

The Bon Haven home was the Cleveland family home, they were local fixtures in Spartanburg at one time.

In addition to the current structure left on the property, the Cleveland Fountain still stands in the shadow of heavy machinery moving out the old and bringing in the new.

“It’s really exciting in that it provides another kind of housing for that area, these will be market rate apartments and we need a mixture of market rate and affordable and single family.” George said.

The Historic Bon Haven home was built around 1884 and now this land will be the home for new families construction expected to be completed by 2021.

Spartanburg City Council approved rezoning the lot for the housing complex in May 2019.