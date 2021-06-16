New automotive supply company to bring jobs, investment to Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A new automotive supply company, Gissing North America, will bring 116 new jobs and a more than 18 million dollar investment to Greenville County.

The company manufactures acoustic and cargo management systems for brand name cars like BMW, Ford, Toyota and more.

“As the CEO and speaking on behalf of all our associates that make up Gissing North America and Gissing Group, I’d like to express how excited we are to come to Greenville and see South Carolina as our new home for expansion in the Southeast region,” the CEO, Claudio Calado said.

The new facility is projected to open at the Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn in 2022.