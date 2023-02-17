HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A new social space is opening soon in Hendersonville for those looking to enjoy a good drink, but not the buzz that comes with it.

The Buzz, a social sober bar and café offering non-alcoholic cocktails and drinks, will open its doors this spring.

“No matter where you are in your wellness journey, The Buzz is here for you. You deserve a comfortable, non-triggering space while sober – whether its temporary or a way of life,” reads a blurb on the bar’s website.

The bar is affiliated with the Hope Coalition of Hendersonville, a substance abuse prevention and recovery group for all ages.

Situated on Grove Street the bar, referred to as ‘the hive’ on its social media, aims to be a place where groups can socialize after work or enjoy a drink while working.

Ahead of its opening, The Buzz is already selling coffee mugs, bags of coffee and shirts. Supporters can also choose to buy a sponsored tile on the bar’s wall, or pay to have a mock cocktail named for themselves.

Money raised through the merchandise sales will go towards opening the bar and funding programs offered by Hope Coalition.