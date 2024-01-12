GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new barbeque restaurant will open Monday in Greenville County.

City Barbeque will be the first-casual BBQ brand located at 1204 Woodruff Road.

It will offer hickory-smoked meats, classic homemade sides, and desserts.

“South Carolinians have truly perfected the craft and produce some of the best-tasting ‘que in the country. We can’t wait to become part of that community—and the team at Woodruff Road is ready and raring to go!” said Mike Muldoon, CEO for City Barbeque.

City Barbeque will be opened seven days a week and will offer a drive thru.