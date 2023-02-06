GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Gaffney Preservation and Revitalization Coalition is hosting a new Black History Month exhibit for February 2023.

The Third Annual Cherokee County “Portraits of Change: A Black History Exhibit” began Jan. 24, in the Art Gallery of Gaffney’s Visitors Center and is a free exhibit that will be on display until March 3.

Mr. Altonnia Wilkins, chairperson of the coalition said the Cherokee County Portraits of Change Black History Exhibit, is a display meant to educate, inform and enlighten.

This year’s theme is “1968: The Year That Shocked the Nation” which includes local stories such as the untimely death of Opal Buckson by The Gaffney Strangler, state including The Orangeburg Massacre, and national events such as Dr. King and Senator Kennedy Assassinations, that occurred in that year.

Visit the exhibit: