New Bon Secours St. Francis Health System urgent care to open next week

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
health doctor stethoscope charter medical doctor generic_407357

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System officials announced plans Wednesday to open a new urgent care location in Greenville next week.

According to a news release, the new urgent care location will open at 649-A Haywood Road on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Officials said the center will join seven existing Greenville County centers located at:

  • Pleasantburg Road in Cherrydale
  • Grandview Drive in Simpsonville
  • West Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer
  • Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors
  • Woodruff Road
  • Pelham Road
  • Augusta Road

According to the release, the center will care for patients from age 2 and up, and will provide urgent care, employer health services, as well as basic wellness services.

The facilities will treat everyday illness and injury, including:

  • Treatment for allergic reactions
  • Fall and winter ailments such as colds, flu and upper respiratory infections
  • X-rays, lab testing, stitches
  • Treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains

“Convenient access to care is paramount for today’s population, and that’s exactly what Bon Secours is looking to do with this new facility on Haywood Road,” Ann Allen, Chief Operating Officer of the Bon Secours Medical Group, said. “Bringing an urgent care location to this area will enable Bon Secours and AFC to offer patients enhanced access to care and improved quality of care, at a reduced cost.”

According to the release, the center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no appointment is needed. Saturday and Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories