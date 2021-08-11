New bridge in place at Unity Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new bridge is in place at Unity Park in Greenville.

The 110-foot bridge arrived at 10 a.m. Tuesday. After an hour of welding, it was settled into place around noon. The Spinks family donated $250K to make the bridge over Reedy River possible.

The bridge is over 47,000 pounds of steel and will be open in Spring 2022 once the rest of the construction around the site is complete.

This is bridge number 2 of 3 that will go over the Reedy River in the soon-to-be-completed Unity Park. It will connect the area behind Welborn Commons, which is along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

City of Greenville officials said a third bridge is still under construction.

A press conference with the mayor and family the bridge is named after on Wednesday morning. You can watch below: