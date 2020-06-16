New business park coming to Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new development is coming to Greenville County and is expected to bring many new jobs with it.

“We want to be smart about doing the things that enhance our community,” Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said. “We want to be inclusive and we want to give everybody the opportunity to participate.”

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, members of the Greenville Area Development Corporation announced that a new business park is coming to Greenville County.

“Our location is site-ready and offers the services to accommodate two and a half million square feet of industrial space for any commercial user–whether that be a large-scale manufacturer or those in the warehouse and distribution space,” Brian Sudler, with Sudler Companies, said.

It will be called Fox Hill Business Park and will be located on a 170-acre parcel of farmland in Fountain Inn.

The group says it’s the first major class-A business and industrial park in the county in nearly 20 years.

“We’re excited about the quality of work that will be done in the park, and certainly we’re really interested in companies that want to make a statement,” Mark Farri, with the Greenville Area Development Corporation, said.

They believe it will attract both local and global companies to Greenville County.

“The amenities that will be associated with it are just what our corporate clients will be looking for–both domestic and international,” Farris said.

The area was chosen because of its proximity to interstate highways, the inland port, and the airport, as well as its accessibility to labor.

“There are a lot of available folks who live in close proximity. A lot of skilled, available folks who are in that area,” Farris said.

Even with obstacles like the Coronavirus pandemic, those involved in the project said they’re certain it will be successful.

“This is, by far, the best environment for business, the best environment for high-tech manufacturing. You’ve got all the resources you need,” Mike McCormick, with Bosch Rexroth Corp., said. “You’ve got great resources in logistics, technical education, advanced education. Everything you need is right here.”

“We’re a community of strivers, accomplishers, and we’ve got a great future ahead of us here in Greenville County,” Kirven said.

Those involved with the project say they’re hoping to break ground on the new business park any day, and they’re hopeful that they will be up and running by the spring of 2021.