ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A new coffee shop and eatery have opened at the Asheville outlets.

Overlook Coffee Collective and Cedeno Food & Mac Bar will be inside the Asheville Outlets Food Court.

Overlook Coffee Collective will offer brews from various roasters & origins, locally sourced tea blends, smoothies, pastries, nutrition bars, home goods, art and more.

Cedeno Food & Mac Bar showcases a menu of delicious quick bite options including a Build-Your-Own Mac & Cheese Bowl with toppings including bacon, broccoli, kielbasa, ham, and more. Hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries are also available.

Both businesses are locally owned and operated.