New community center opens in Berea, focus on seniors

A brand new resource for seniors and the community is opening in Greenville County Wednesday

Greenville County leaders say the community in Berea has been looking to add a community center for a long time.

Greenville county leaders said the building used to be a Blockbuster Video store and with help from the Department of Aging, Greenville County, Greenville County Rec and Berea community leaders it is now the main hub for “Senior Action”.

Organizers said Senior Action will hold programming in this building for most of the day Monday through Friday and then after 3 pm, it can be used as a regular community center for other groups.

There will also be meeting rooms and an outdoor space for use.

“Berea has needed a place where people can get together. We don’t have many parks or places where we can meet in nondenominational everyone welcome sort of way. We’re looking at this as a way of bridging different cultures within Berea and having a place where we can all come together,” said Tamara Dwyer of Berea Events.

Organizers say the grassroots community that have been watching Berea develop over decades are so pleased to have something great in the heart of their community