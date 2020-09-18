New cupcake shop emerges in Greenville amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Between the pandemic causing some businesses to close completely while others struggle to make ends meet, there’s a sweet spot in the middle of all of this.

About a month ago, Dana Cheatham and her family tapped into a sweet tooth that seems to be an epidemic in the surrounding community.

“My husband found this building he thought it was too good to pass up. I’ve been baking from home for about 5 years so we thought ‘Why not go for it?'” Cheatham said.

The Sweet Life Cupcake shop has been open for about a month now. Dana’s team is comprised of her closest family members which include her husband, her 12 year old daughter who runs the cash register and her mother who fills take out boxes with cupcakes.

Some would say it’s a pretty bold move to open a business in the middle of an economic shift, but business has been booming as residents stop in one after another to get their sugary fix.

“The Chocolate Moose closing downtown was very unfortunate because they were very delicious. I’d like to get a book and a cupcake from there. But I was over here picking up some literature and I saw this cupcake shop that was close to home and want to support local businesses,” Michael McCord, a Greenville resident, said.

The shop offers an array of flavors. A few include Salted Caramel, Oreo, Red Velvet and Pumpkin Spice.