New Data center coming to Greenville

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A new data center is bringing more bandwidth to Greenville will help your devices work faster.

It’s a track of land filled with possibilities to help your phone and even your Internet move faster. The firm DC Blox is spearheading a project to bring a 45,000 square foot data center to the upstate.

“There’s studies that have been around the country that there is a shortage of 2,000 to 3,000 data centers that are needed around the country and there’s not enough info structure now.”

DC Blox, Jeff Uphues said.

The new facility will be located on six acres off of I-85 on Dairy Dr. in Global Business Park.

With an overall investment of more than $200 million dollars, the Data center will bring five high paying positions initially, adding more as they grow.

“Having a type of facility that is of quality for what we are known for in bringing that type of tier 3 rated facility here will be welcomed by large companies, by small companies.” Uphues said.

Data is currently available on four levels and used by consumers. This new center will provide tier 3 technology to help phones and computers work faster.

“Our customers are large healthcare institutions large banking institutions, state local and federal government customers cloud companies that power some of these applications and universities and research institutions.” Uphues said.

As the upstate continues to grow, additional data will be consumed. The new center will allow agencies to easily grow their data footprint.

“We really focus on the infrastructure, just like I -85 is an interstate, we’re the digital interstate that comes in and out of Greenville.” Uphues said.

The new company is a parking lot away from two local schools. The company says part of their footprint is reaching out to the local community in schools is on the top of their list.

DC Blox already has four facilities located in Atlanta; Chattanooga,Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama and Birmingham, Alabama. Greenville will be the 5th location. Officials say hundreds will be employed during construction. The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.