New details released about deadly shooting at Hillcrest Condominiums in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials released new information Thursday following a deadly shooting in the county Wednesday afternoon.

We reported earlier that deputies and Greenwood Police Department officers were called to Hillcrest Condominiums, located at 1522 Parkway Court, following a shooting that reportedly happened at around 2:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found one victim who reported being shot in the foot and told deputies that there was another victim in one of the apartments.

A second shooting victim was found in the apartment suffering from a gunshot wounds and deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived on-scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies on-scene learned of two other gunshot victims, who reportedly took themselves to Self Regional Healthcare’s emergency room.

According to the release, it was later confirmed that those two victims were shot during the same incident.

One of the four victims later died at Self Regional Medical Center at around 2:50 p.m., where he was being treated for his injuries.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, of Greenwood.

The coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.

There’s no word on the condition of the other three victims in the shooting.

According to the release, a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.