New e-scooters in Spartanburg are free to ride now to Memorial Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – New scooters are coming to downtown Spartanburg and, to celebrate, for the next few days, they’ll be free to ride.

“In Spartanburg, healthy living comes naturally,” Laura Ringo with Partners for Active Living said. “It is fun, easy, and safe; because we’re connected to our community, to each other, and to the nature that surrounds us.”

You’ve probably seen people riding bikes in downtown Spartanburg, but, now, there will be another convenient mode of transportation.

E-scooter company “Blue Duck” launched their first fleet of scooters in South Carolina on Thursday, and they’ll be located in Sparkle City.

“We walk and bike. Let’s add ‘roll’ and ‘scoot,'” Ringo said.

City leaders told 7 News non-vehicular transportation has already proven to be successful in the downtown area.

“10 years of B-cycle has resulted in 29,000 trips and 175,000 miles ridden,” Ringo said. “These numbers help illustrate the significance of non-vehicular transportation options.”

The City believes the new amenity will make it easier and more fun for folks to move around downtown.

“People come downtown to eat, shop, or simply explore,” Jalitha Moore with OneSpartanburg, Inc. said. “The ease of exploration should benefit our entire downtown business community.”

There are 100 scooters that can be ridden in bike lanes or streets where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour or less.

You can’t ride on the sidewalks, and there are geofences to keep riders out of parking garages and the dining area on Morgan Square.

You must be 18 or older, with a valid driver’s license.

“We expect our visitors and residents alike will visit more businesses, stay longer, and spend more,” Moore said.

One resident told 7 News he thinks the scooters are a great idea.

“Increase the activity downtown, and if you have kids, it’s something fun to go do with them,” downtown resident Ivan Curry said. “Wofford’s downtown. I’m sure those kids will use them and just have fun.”

To celebrate the launch, rides will be free this Thursday through Monday (Memorial Day).

Community leaders said one of the main goals behind the scooters is to connect residents to one another.

“When we are out of our cars, we look each other in the eye. We speak and wave. We stop in local shops and enjoy public art, and that builds community,” Ringo said. “Building a community makes us stronger and more resilient. It tears down barriers and connects us to one another, and we all need more of this.”

If you want to ride a scooter, you can download the Blue Duck app to rent one.

You can ride any day of the week, any time between 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

An online safety tutorial must be completed before you can ride.