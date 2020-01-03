New FDA guidelines for nutrition labels go in effect

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – New guidelines for nutrition labels went into effect on Jan. 1.

The FDA now requires labels on packaged food to include up-to-date scientific information, including info about the link between chronic diseases and diet.

The rule change applies to manufacturers who sell more than $10 million a year in food products.

Those who sell less than that don’t have to comply until the first of next year.

Makes of some single-ingredient sugar products — like honey and maple syrup — will have more time to comply.

The FDA says the change will help consumers make healthier food choices.

