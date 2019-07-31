New food truck to offer free meals to students in Greenville Co.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – It is a simple serving that can make all the difference.

Greenville County Schools showed off their new food truck Wednesday at Travelers Rest United Methodist Church, feeding more than 100 kids attending summer camp a free lunch.

The food truck donation, made by the Riley Institute at Furman University, is the second of it’s kind now on the road, allowing district employees to feed some of the 38,000 students who might otherwise go hungry during the summer months.

“We have a lot of students who live in poverty,” Greenville County School District Superintendent Burke Royster explained. “In fact, about 50% of the students who live in Greenville County live in poverty. And many times, the best meals, sometimes the only meals they get or receive at school during the school year, are breakfast and lunch.”

Due to the students high need for food during the summer months, Royster said giving away free nutritious meals is crucial.

Joe Urpan, Director of Food Service for Greenville County Schools, echoed that message and said that adding an extra food truck will expand their coverage area.

“We believe it’s going to help us serve an extra 500-750 students a day that we couldn’t reach before,” he said. “That’s huge.”

According to Urpan, the second food truck will target students living in the Travelers Rest, Berea and Greenville areas.

The truck is expected to make stops at routes similar to that of their first truck, but will have expanded and new routes next summer after stopping points have been properly approved.

“It allows us to bring food that we prepare in one of our hundred school kitchens, bring it in here, and assemble different sandwiches or different meals to kids,” Urpan said.

Royster told 7 News Wednesday that the funding for the operation comes from the United States Department of Agriculture.

For more information about the food truck schedule, click here.