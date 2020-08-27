New Greenville commission aims to address racial inequity issuees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville’s new Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission (REEM) has begun its work to address inequities and inequalities in the county.

The task force is 30 members strong and could continue to grow, according to commission member and United Way of Greenville County CEO Meghan Barp.

During its first virtual meeting Monday, members began to examine data from the Racial and Economic Mobility Index, a study commissioned by United Way. The study breaks inequities down into six main categories:

Educational Attainment and Workforce Development

Health and Wellness

Income, Wealth and Economic Mobility

Senior Population (Aging and Poverty)

Justice System and Policing

Community-wide Racial Equity Education

“If you compare, for example, household income per capita, right here in Greenville County, it’s about 56 percent for African Americans of that of our white folks in our community,” Barp said.

The commission’s goal is to find solutions to the problems in its various meetings over the coming six months. It plans to present those findings to the community.