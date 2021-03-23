New grocery store coming to the southside of Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg city council working to bring a viable grocery store to the Southside community.

They are in talks with a company pushing to meet the need.

Neighborhoods like this without a grocery store are considered a food desert but the Spartanburg city council is working to bring a food oasis back to the south side of the city.

For Whilheminia Moore, getting to the grocery store for the basics isn’t convenient.

“Oh God, it depends on who you can get a ride with, cause me I don’t have a car. So I’m either depending on my granddaughter or either my baby daughter.” Spartanburg resident, Whilhemenia Moore said.

She’s not alone, it’s the same scenario for many on Spartanburg’s Southside after Save-a-lot grocery store closed its doors more than a year ago.

“The closest grocery store that we have is about 3 miles away, but there is no public transportation that goes that way.” Spartanburg City Council, Councilmember Ruth Littlejohn said.

Now there’s a plan to bring a new store to replace it.

“It will be local and convenient for the elderly.” Spartanburg resident, Deion Reddish said.

The new, unidentified store, is set to go before city council for two public meetings, before final plans are made public.

Councilwomen Littlejohn knows the need is great and remains hopeful.

“I don’t think we’re going to have anybody objecting to a grocery store coming.

We’ve been in a food desert now for 18 months and 26 days, I’m counting every day.” Littlejohn said.

While some convenience stores meet certain needs, in variety and price, they leave a lot to be desired.

“We would love to have a grocery store over here, anything besides have to go across town or something to do anything.” Moore said.

This neighborhood is in walking distance of where the new store is planned to go up not only will it make it convenient to go shopping it will also bring jobs to the area.

Councilwoman Littlejohn pushing to have the first reading on April 12th and the last reading before the end of the month.