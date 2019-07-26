New Gvl cafe to empower, employ survivors of human trafficking

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking is presenting them with a brand new healing opportunity; one that has never been offered before in the state.

Jasmine Road will soon be opening up Jasmine Kitchen, a cafe on Augusta Road in Greenville that once-exploited women can seek employment at.

According to Executive Director Beth Messick, empowering and employing those who were brave enough to take their lives back, opens up a path to their future success.

“Jasmine kitchen offers the opportunity for women to learn job skills that will be translatable, so that they can launch back out into the community with meaningful employment in a way to sustain themselves back into the Greenville community,” Messick said.

Messick added that many of the women who fall victim to human trafficking often have criminal records.

Because of this, seeking employment on their own can be a challenge.

“We want them to have that opportunity in life to let their skills shine.”

The restaurant building is currently under construction with an expected open-date in December.

The current menu will offer soups, salads and sandwiches.

Messick told 7-News that many of the women who intend to work there are excited, and already taking culinary classes to learn the skills needed for the jobs.