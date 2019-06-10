News

New gym opens for children of all abilities, caters to children on Autism Spectrum

Jun 10, 2019

Jun 10, 2019

Simpsonville, SC - A new gym opened on Woodruff Saturday welcoming children of all abilities and catering especially to those children who may be on the spectrum.

Kim and Chris Tolbert opened the gym this weekend and said We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to learn, have fun and grow together in.

Tolbert said children can play on sensory equipment that is specifically designed to aid children with sensory processing disorders.

There are locations across the nation and each gym includes a minimum of ten pieces of play equipment.

The equipment is designed to work with the developmental needs of children with sensory processing disorders.

Tolbert said she used to be a teacher for children with disabilities and recognizes that equipment is sometimes used by Occupational Therapists, who run sessions with the children they work with inside some gym locations.

Instruments include a zip line, tunnel, trampoline and other pieces that encourage growing upper body strength and movement.

The gym is open Monday through Friday 9-7, Saturdays from 10-7 and open to private parties on Sundays.

 

