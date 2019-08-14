New Hampshire woman fatally injured in Upstate crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A New Hampshire woman is dead after a crash in the Upstate.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Locust Hill and Key Roberts Road in Taylors.

The coroner said two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

People in both vehicles were taken to Prisma Health Greenville where one passenger was pronounced dead later Tuesday night.

The victim is identified as Patricia Tenney, 75, of Rindge, New Hampshire. 

Tenney was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

