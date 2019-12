SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – General Mills and Hershey’s is rolling out a new cereal called “Hershey’s Kisses Cereal.”

Starting next January, it will be available at a few stores in the U.S., then it’s expected nationwide.

The pieces are shaped like the Hershey’s kisses and reportedly turns milk chocolatey almost immediately.

A mid-sized box is expected to cost about $4 and the family-size will be about $5.