New Horizon offers free services for National Health Centers Week

National health center week runs from August 4-10 and organizers at New Horizon Family Health Centers said its part of a national campaign to increase awareness of how health center’s can bring affordable care to communities.

New Horizon will offer free services Wednesday in honor ofPatient Appreciation Day.

Patients can enjoy a healthy treat and register to win giveaways at all New Horizon Family Health Services offices. Free dental screenings will be offered on the New Horizon Family Dental Care Dental Mobile Unit at975 West Faris Road in Greenville from 10 am – 5 pm.

Thursday, August 8 – Celebrate National Health Center Week at Hughes Main Library

Celebrate National Health Center Week and learn about the services provided by New Horizon Family Health

Services! Enjoy a diabetic-friendly smoothie tasting and get a blood pressure and blood sugar screening. This

event will take place at 25 Heritage Green Place in Greenville from 6-7:30 pm. Participants should email

explore@greenvillelibrary.org or call 864-527-9293 to register.

Friday, August 9 – Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

Amy Connor with New Horizon said they are helping students get ready to head back to school with a backpack giveaway at each of our offices

Dental Office – 1 Memorial Medical Drive, Greenville – 9-10 am Greenville Office – 975 West Faris Road – 11 am – 1 pm Travelers Rest Office – 1588 Geer Highway – 2-3 pm Greer Office – 111-A Berry Avenue – 4-5 pm

New Horizon Family Health Services operates medical offices in Greenville, Greer and Travelers Rest, a dental

office in Greenville, a mobile medical unit and a mobile dental unit. Services include primary medical, dental

and behavioral health care, pharmacy and laboratory services. The mission of New Horizon Family Health

Services is to provide quality, affordable, compassionate patient-centered health care to improve the health

New Horizon Family Health Services is part of a network of locally-run health centers that serve more than 28

million people nationwide. For over 26 years, New Horizon Family Health Services has been serving Greenville County and Upstate South Carolina. We provide over 100,000 medical, dental and behavioral health visits to over 26,000 patients annually. Our Health Care for the Homeless Program and Ryan White Part C Program serve over 2,000 patients in 13 counties and over 1,200 patients in 10 counties, respectively