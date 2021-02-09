New housing development coming to Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg is about to expand and welcome a 288 unit development that the city thinks will increase the amount of affordable housing citywide.

Trees and brush separate the shopping plaza from the highway right now, but the housing development that’s coming will bring much needed living space.

New developments are sprouting up all over Spartanburg. The latest focus is a development on Franklin road near I- 26, right behind the plaza with Hobby Lobby.

“It’s in a bustling area and we think it will be highly attractive to residents. ” Chris Story, Spartanburg City Manager said.

The proposed area is surrounded by single family homes, it will also be nestled behind this shopping plaza with other eateries in the area.

“It creates a living environment that supports the businesses and the employers in the community and so we think it has the potential to be a win-win for all involved.” Story said.

Officials say as part of negotiations, with this out of town developer, 10 percent of the living space would be set aside at workforce level rent.

“That means rent equal to or below what the federal government would indicate as affordable to a resident making 80-percent of the area median income.” Story said.

Spartanburg city and county officials know that there’s a challenge in finding affordable housing and they’re always open to new developments that help them meet the needs of finding a place for people to live.