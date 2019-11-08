New I-85 S to I-385 S flyover to open Saturday, detours expected

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The tallest bridge on the I-85 – I-385 Gateway project is scheduled to open on Saturday.

Project officials announced detours that will be in place.

I-85 SB detours:

I- 85 SB drivers will take the existing Exit 51 A-C. Drivers seeking I-385 SB will then exit to the right at the Roper Mtn. Road bridge and begin to climb the new flyover bridge.

This will be a single lane only at this time, officials said.

Woodruff Rd. detour:

Drivers seeking Woodruff Road will detour to I- 385 NB and take Exit 37 to Roper Mtn. Road and proceed to Woodruff Road until Monday morning.

On I- 385 SB, there will be an adjustment to the traffic pattern near Woodruff to accommodate this bridge opening.

Roper Mtn. Road over I- 85 bridge:

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Roper Mtn. Bridge over I-85 will be closed.

Traffic seeking to cross I-85 on Roper Mtn. Road will be directed to detour either to Independence Road for eastbound traffic, or Garlington Road then Woodruff Road for westbound traffic.

I-85 NB detours:

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., traffic on I- 85 NB seeking I- 385 will be detoured at Exit 51A to Woodruff Road to turn right and proceed to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection.

Traffic on Woodruff Rd. Eastbound seeking I-85 NB will be detoured to the Woodruff/I-385 intersection.

Woodruff Westbound seeking I-85 NB will be detoured to turn right at Roper Mtn. Rd., then I- 385 SB/ 85 NB.

This closure is to complete asphalt paving on the 85 NB exit lanes to I- 385 ramps.

We’ll continue to provide Gateway Project updates and detours.