New indoor dining order to go into effect Sat. in Buncombe Co., leaders to re-evaluate order on Jan. 22

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A new local order impacting the capacity for indoor dining in restaurants in Buncombe County will take effect Saturday evening, and area leaders say they will re-evaluate the restrictions later on in January.

According to a Buncombe County Government news release, last week Buncombe County, City of Asheville and the Town of Montreat moved to add more measures in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

A new local order was issued and will reduce the capacity for indoor dining in restaurants from 50 percent to 30 percent, as well as will lower the number of indoor social gatherings with people outside of your household from 10 to 2 people.

The order is set to be in effect starting Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 5 p.m.

According to the release, the decision to issue the new order was a result of data showing there is significant or critical community spread of the virus in the county.

“This was a difficult decision to make because it creates real hardship for local restaurants and workers,” Commission Chair Brownie Newman said. “We want our restaurant community to know we plan to re-evaluate the policy by Jan. 22. If the number of people being hospitalized from COVID-19 and other trends have gone down, we would remove the capacity limits at that time.”

County and state officials are asking NC residents to wear a mask or cloth covering over their mouth and nose if they leave their home, to wait 6-feet apart from others, avoid close contact and wash their hand or use hand sanitizer often.