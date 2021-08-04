New law in S.C. pushes slow drivers to the right lane

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Slow drivers will now have to move over or face a ticket.

A new law in South Carolina starting August 15 allows police to give you a ticket if you’re driving too slow in the left lane on the interstate.

Adam Laws drives the interstate everyday.

He says, there’s nothing worse than being stuck behind a slow driver.

“Especially when they’re going a good bit below the speed limit. I feel like it slows up traffic and can cause more accidents,” Laws says.

State trooper Joe Hovis says it’s become a safety issue in the state.

Hovis said, “If you’re traveling slower you need to be traveling slower in the right lane with other cars going the same speed limit you are.”

The tickets for slow driving could be up to $25 if there’s a traffic backup.

Laws said, “I think a fine would good especially if they’re going well below the speed limit and it’s clear they’re causing congestion and traffic is slowing down.”

The law doesn’t specify how slow is too slow. It leaves that up to the discretion of the trooper.

“Basically what it says is that you should not be traveling the furthest left lane unless you’re overtaking or passing another vehicle,” Hovis said.

There are exceptions to the law.

Hovis said, “If there’s no vehicle behind you, you can remain in that lane, if congestion doesn’t permit you to move over to the right hand lane you can remain there, could be inclement weather, snow or ice. It might be safer to travel in the left lane.”

For the first 90 days of the law, police are going to stick to handing out warnings if someone violates it.

Fines won’t start being given out until November 13.

Right now there are electronic signs down the interstate that are warning about the new law but SCDOT says they’re working on putting up permanent signs by August 15.