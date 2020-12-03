New lift, pathways to open Acropolis to disabled visitors

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A view of the restorated path in front of the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill, in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Acropolis became fully accessible for people with disabilities after a restoration of the pathways and the inauguration of a new elevator. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has inaugurated new facilities at the Acropolis in Athens designed to make the historic site fully accessible to disabled visitors.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose Thursday, designated International Day of People with Disabilities, to visit the ancient citadel.

The World Heritage site is closed to the public due to pandemic restrictions, but it’s expected to reopen when a national lockdown lifts on Dec.14.

A new lift for people using wheelchairs has been built on the north face of the hill, while a badly eroded network of existing concrete walkways has been replaced with smooth artificial stone paths leading among the ruined 5th Century B.C. temples on the summit.

