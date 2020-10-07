New mask mandate to go into effect in Gaffney at 5PM

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A new mask mandate will go into effect in Gaffney Wednesday evening.

Beginning at 5 p.m., customers must wear masks inside retail stores and restaurants, and workers who interact with the public must also wear face coverings.

Gaffney City Council passed an ordinance with the mandate on Monday.

There are several exemptions to mandate, including children under the age of 2, customers who are eating and drinking and people who are exclusively with members of their household.

People outside of stores or restaurants are allowed to remove their masks as long as they are keeping a 6-foot distance from others.

Those whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt, too, along with people who are in private individual offices.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance could face a $25 fine.

Repeat offenders who refuse to comply could be declared a public nuisance and given a restraining order.

The mask mandate will be in effect from Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. until at least the end of March, pending any changes by Gaffney City Council.