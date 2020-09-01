New Meals on Wheels of Greenville E-Card program aims to combat senior isolation

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Meals on Wheels of Greenville announced Tuesday they are launching a new E-Card program aimed at providing nutritious meals to Greenville’s homebound population, as well as helping combat senior isolation.

According to the news release, the newly released Grandparents Day E-Card will provide additional personal connections to seniors in the area in a safe way, as well as will raise awareness about the loneliness homebound neighbors feel.

“When a family member or friend purchases a $5 e-card, whether for Grandparents Day on September 13, or for another celebration, they are providing a hot, nutritious meal and a friendly volunteer check-in to one of our homebound Greenville County neighbors,” Catriona Carlisle, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Greenville, said. “We are especially encouraging people, even if they don’t have living grandparents, to “adopt-a-grandparent” and send a Grandparents Day E-Card to a senior who could use a reminder that they are loved. Together, we can combat the exponential rise in homebound isolation, made worse by COVID-19.”

According to the release, reseachers are saying tha prolonged isolation during COVID-19 is leading to physical and mental decline due to lack of social interaction.

The Meals on Wheels of Greenville program “serves nutritious meals, personal interaction, and independence to some of this population, but with awareness and support, more can be done.”

How you can help: