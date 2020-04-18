1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

New NY virus deaths under 550 for first time since April 1

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People walk at night on a quiet street in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a new executive order directing all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings while in public when social distancing does not permit them to remain 6 feet apart. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the crisis is far from over.

Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day. The state logged 540 deaths Friday from the COVID-19 virus, the lowest number since April 1.

Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories