New NY virus deaths under 550 for first time since April 1

People walk at night on a quiet street in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a new executive order directing all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings while in public when social distancing does not permit them to remain 6 feet apart. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the crisis is far from over.

Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day. The state logged 540 deaths Friday from the COVID-19 virus, the lowest number since April 1.

Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1.