New online directory emerges for Black Owned businesses in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some businesses in Greenville are trying their best to stay afloat during the pandemic and an uncertain time for the future of the economy.

Some black business owners also face racial disparities, which could make it a bit harder to gain access to resources that help.

Walker Reed, a Greenville resident, saw a need to create a platform that showcases local black businesses. Reed created website called BlkGvl.com which serves as a directory for Black owned businesses and professional services in the Greenville area.

“I felt like there was a need for a resource like this. there’s a lot of lists that you see ’25 best Black owned restaurants’ but there doesn’t seem to be a good comprehensive, easy to find resource that has more than just transactional businesses,” Reed said.

The site includes Black owned food and drink businesses such as food trucks and restaurants, beauty businesses such as salons and spas, along with professional services such as black health care providers and counselors.

“One of the most valuable things is not only does it serve the people who live here but when people travel it’ll be awesome to find a place to find certain types of businesses,” Reed said.

Reed said creating the website is just the first step of his mission, he hopes this brings more people together and in support for black business.

“The goal is not that the resource exists, that’s step one. The goal is that it needs to connect a person with someone else. people need to use it to find a business,” reed said.

To learn more and to add a Black owned business to the growing list, click here.