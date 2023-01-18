ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Big changes to the sports world are coming to Anderson County soon.

Baseball, lacrosse, football and soccer fields. The 7-million-dollar, 65-acre, YMCA project has it all.

Anderson’s YMCA CEO, Joe Drennon says the facility is totally community oriented, a place where people can exercise and play sports.

Drennon said, “We look to host regional cross country meets, sports tournaments, soccer, baseball.”

Another big piece is their partnership with Anderson School District 5.

“In the woods are 22 acres that were constructed, a state-of-the-art cross-country facility,” District 5 Superintendent Tom Wilson said.

Track and cross-country teams from the district will use this space to practice and compete.

The hope is that colleges will also be able to use the space for tournaments, which Dr. Wilson says will put lots of money back into the Anderson economy.

“What it does big for this community, it’s going to allow us to generate a lot of tourism, a lot of folks coming to Anderson. They’ll spend the night, spend money, they’ll invest in our sales tax revenue. So, it’s a win-win for us,” Dr. Wilson said.

The facility is expected to be up and running by the summertime.