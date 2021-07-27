Packaging company to bring 120 new jobs to Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new company is bringing jobs to Anderson County.

Pregis, a global manufacturer of protective packaging, announced plans to establish operations in Anderson County on Tuesday. The $80 million investment will create 120 new jobs.

“On behalf of Anderson County, I would like to welcome Pregis to the area. I am pleased that Pregis has invested $80 million and will be manufacturing advanced protective packaging in Anderson County, significantly enhancing the diversity of the county’s technical offering. I am very excited this will add an additional 120 jobs in Anderson County.” Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn

With more than 25 facilities in North America, Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, construction and more.

Located at 200 Masters Boulevard in Anderson, the company’s new 168,000-square-foot facility will produce engineered films for use in performance-oriented packaging solutions for food, consumer packaged goods and medical device applications. The plant will also include a world-class film laboratory to develop and test materials, according to a company press release.

The new facility is expected to be operational by September 2021. Anyone interested in joining the Pregis

team should visit the company’s careers webpage here.