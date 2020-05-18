New procedures complicate early voting in Georgia

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ATLANTA (AP) — Wait in your car until your group is called. Stand on the painted circle so you don’t get too close to others in line.

Everything you touch will be sanitized.

Those are some of the new procedures greeting Georgia voters who participate in the first day of early voting for the June 9 primaries with the coronavirus pandemic still raging.

Cobb County Election Director Janine Eveler said new procedures and guidelines have slowed things down considerably, causing people to have to wait.

She said that voters faced wait times of over an hour Monday morning.

