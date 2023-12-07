PICKENS COUNTY , S.C (WSPA) — The School District of Pickens County and Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) are partnering to create a new adult workforce development program.

The program, called EmpowerUp, will offer courses to adults interested in becoming certified nurse aides (CNA), skilled electricians, commercial truck drivers (CDL) and computer numerical control (CNC) operators.

“Those are programs in our area that our industries have identified that they have open jobs waiting for people that qualify,” Darian Byrd, the chief communications officer for the School District of Pickens County said.

Classes will begin in January. They will be held in the evenings at the Pickens County Career and Technology Center. According to the district, the courses “will be offered at little to no cost.”

“The goal is to honestly offer this for free,” Byrd said. “We want to eliminate obstacles and make it as easy as possible.”

“Our mission is to provide students an exceptional and affordable learning experience that improves their quality of life and to advance economic development in the region by preparing a highly skilled workforce,” Dr. Mandy Elmore, the assistant vice president of curriculum and instruction at TCTC, added in a statement.

Byrd said the goal of the program is for students to complete their courses with the skills and certifications needed to get jobs in the Upstate.

“It’s something that’s going to help our entire community & better our entire community,” he said. “The economic condition of our county will benefit from this.”

If you are interested in learning more about EmpowerUp, an open house will be held on Monday, December 11, at 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Pickens County Career and Technology Center. Those who attend can register for their chosen program and begin the financial aid process.

