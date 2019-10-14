New rail trail spanning several cities opens in Western NC

If you like the Mary Black Rail Trail in Spartanburg and the Swamp Rabbit in Greenville the Thermal Belt Rail Trail in western NC might be your next adventure.



This coming Saturday Oct 19 you can attend the grand opening of the 13.5 Mile trail.

Organizers said RHI Legacy Foundation made this possible with more than $5 Million in funding. The 12′ wide trail runs from Forrest Hunt elementary school in Forest City through Forest City, Spindale, Rutherfordton, and Ruth up to Gilkey.



Saturday there will be water bottles and swag for attendees.Organizers said you can also take a photo with your water bottle and post with the hashtag #tbrtcontest to win a $20 gift card.