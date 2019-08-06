New Reidville Elementary School opening August 19th

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – In Spartanburg’s District 5, there’s a new Reidville Elementary School opening.

There are 26 standard classrooms in the new school, plus other specialized classrooms.

With an eco-friendly air system and new furniture, it has new security features, plus smart boards in every classroom. The facility cost more than $25 million to build.

There are currently more than 400 students enrolled, but there’s also room to add a new wing as that number grows:

“Our capacity here is about 650,” says Reidville Elementary School Principal Phillip Dean. “There is a planned expansion, so once we get to around 600 or 650 we will start construction on the new classroom wing and that will expand capacity.”

The original school was built in the 1940s and is just down the street.

School starts in all Spartanburg county schools on August 19th.

Reidville Elementary School is located at 520 Main Street, Reidville SC 29375.