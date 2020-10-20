New resource available for families seeking assistance during hard times

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new resource is now available for families struggling in these uncertain times.

It’s a website called SCparents.org launched by Children’s Trust South Carolina with a goal to help ease the burden the pandemic has brought on families.

All you do is go to the website, enter your zip code, and up pops a list of free and reduced-cost assistance in your local community.

The statewide resource is aimed at easing the frustration many families experience in navigating support systems like food and housing programs to financial and legal help.

“It is more important than ever for us to make sure that we are connecting families to resources in their communities,” said Bett Williams with Children’s Trust.

Williams also urged Upstate non-profits and assistance organizations to register and utilize the website as well.

The tool is available at no charge to community-based nonprofit organizations.

Organizations can register by visiting search.scparents.org.

Follow this link to the new website and watch the full interview with Bett Williams at the top of this article.