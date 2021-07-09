New section of trail opens in Greenville’s Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Another huge milestone hitting the future site of Unity Park on Friday. A brand new section of the trail has been completed and is open for use.

This section parallels the original Swamp Rabbit Trail, but on the side where the Commons is located.

Bob Muller heads out on the Swamp Rabbit Trail several times a week.

“Walk, exercise, and stay hydrated,” he said.

Now he’ll have a new route to use as the trail parallel to the original path is now open.

“They worked really fast and hard I appreciate the progress that they made. I’m ready for this portion of the trail right here to get open,” Muller said.

City of Greenville spokesperson said, “Another major milestone in the construction of Unity Park and all that it stands for.”

As you run, bike, or walk along the trail you’ll notice the progress being made on the site.

“We are over the halfway point and see the end date and see where the progress is occurring,” Brotherton.

Just last month, the first bridge connecting the two sides of the trail was installed. And trail users have been detouring as this new section has been developed.

“We are incredibly thankful for the patience of the cyclists and the runner who use this areas and have been forced to have a detour for the past 8 months,” Brotherton said.

But Unity Park, as the name suggests, is meant to be even more than just a recreation trail.

“As we look for intentional growth, it’s investing in those things like affordable housing, like green space. And in this case, mobility,” Brotherton said.

Leaving those like muller excited for all that is to come.

“To see the progress they’re making really fast just really anxious to see this is new, this is new, this old building is gone,” he said.

There’s still a lot of work to be done. The next developments you’ll start to see are the play areas, splash pads, and two more bridges.

The Aura Bridge will be a staple of the park and will be built on site. The city plans to have a designated viewing area for anyone who wants to watch it in progress