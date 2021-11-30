New senior apartment development grand opening held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new affordable senior housing community will a grand opening in Greenville on Tuesday.

Upstate-based property management and development firm NHE, Inc. and partners will hold a grand opening for a new affordable housing community for seniors ages 55 and up, Renaissance Place Apartments. The short Nov. 30 ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. and be followed by tours and refreshments.

The development of the 57-unit Renaissance Place Senior Apartments in Greenville joins more than 90 other NHE-managed affordable housing properties in markets across the Palmetto State, from Spartanburg and Gaffney to Rock Hill, Columbia, Charleston and Anderson. Apartment units at Renaissance Place are available to seniors aged 55 and better who earn 50% and 60% of area median incomes.

Located near Bob Jones University at 119 Logan Knoll Lane, the 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining, healthcare and numerous community amenities. Please read attached release for further details.

