New sophisticated scam drains bank account

At least two Upstate women who use the same Credit Union are out thousands of dollars each.

They say a caller claiming to be with their financial institution drained their accounts.

What makes this scam so deceptive is how much banking information the caller already had.

In a matter of minutes Ashleigh Miller says her life savings was drained from her bank account.

“It’s devastating. It’s everything that I worked for and anybody that knows me, I am one of the most financially concious people you will ever meet,” said Miller.

Miller says she got a phone call from a familiar number, Founders Federal Credit Union, saying her card had been compromised.

And instead of the scammers asking for her information they seemed to know it all.

“They had my full card number, they had my full pin number they had the experiation date, everything,” said Miller.

They told her they would text her a code to verify it was her. What she later learned they had triggered the two step authentificaiton code by attempting to access her account from an unknown device. Those were the only digits she gave them, enough to deplete her account.

It’s the same story for Amy Culletto, a mother of four from Moore.

“I got a phone call from the Founders number. The lady, very southern lady, sounded like any other Founder’s rep that I’ve ever spoken to,” said Culletto.

The scammer took all of her child’s daycare money, an account worth more than $2000 dollars.

“My heart sank. I instantly felt just duped and just dumb and just sick and you feel so aweful,” said Culletto.

What both women want to know how did the scammers know their card numbers and login IDs?

“In no way shape or form have we suffered any data breach or any securty breach,” said Nicki Nash with Founders Federal Credit Union.

Founders insists they are not at fault and informed the members they will not cover the loss.

“The fact that it only is Founder’s members affected, that it has happened to so many people, obviously there is an issue that I feel they need to be responsible for,” said Miller.

7News asked Founders how many of its members recieved the scam call, and while it confirmed it was more than the two women we spoke with, the Credit Union declined to comment on the exact number.

Both women hope others realize how sophisticated scammers have become.

“It doesn’t matter how smart you think you are, you can still get scammed,” said Culletto.

Both women filed reports with law enforcement. Investigators want to learn more. If you think you’ve received one of these scam calls you can report them to both your local law enforcement and the SC Department of Consumer Affairs.