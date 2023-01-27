COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- Just three weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the six-week abortion ban unconstitutional, a new bill is being considered at the state house.

A house judiciary subcommittee approved a more restrictive ban for the first time this legislative session.

H 3774 General Bill bans abortion from conception rather six weeks into pregnancy with exceptions to threats to the life and health of the mother, fatal fetal anomalies and victims of rape and incest.

The bill also states that anyone who performs an abortion outside of the exceptions would face criminal charges but not the mother.

Republican Rep. John McCravy is the bill’s lead sponsor with over 40 Republicans backing it.

The bill was passed with a 3-0 vote with the two Democrats on the five-person panel, not in attendance.

H 3774 will have to pass through a full House Judiciary Committee before reaching the House floor for a vote.

Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday in his State of the State address that he has plans to file a petition for a rehearing of the six-week ban that was shot down by the State Supreme Court.