SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first 100 customers received a swag bag and $100 gift card at a new Bojangles today in Spartanburg.

Customers lined up to receive the free gifts Wednesday morning. The new Bojangles, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will have its grand opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the franchise.

All day customers will receive a “legendary” iced tea, according to a press release from the franchise.