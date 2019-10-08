New Study says South Carolinians Spend Extra 6K on FOMO

FOMO or ‘Fear of Missing Out’ affects people across the nation, as well as their wallets.

A survey by Couponing101.com found FOMO has South Carolinians spending an extra $6,195 per year.

The research also revealed that almost 18% of Palmetto State residents say they overspend on payday and struggle financially for the rest of the month.

This sensation is often inflamed by social media platforms, which researchers say can have a significantly negative effect on self-esteem.

If you are constantly exposed to the event you feel you’re missing out on, your going to feel pressured to do it.

The concept of FOMO is so widespread that in 2013, the word was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary.