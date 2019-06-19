New veterans nursing home in Cherokee Co. gets funding grant, will open in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new veterans nursing home in Cherokee County will open in 2021 after getting a funding grant from the United States Veterans Administration, according to South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler.

The announcement comes from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health which says construction is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021 with the facility ready for occupancy by later that Summer.

“It is welcome news for our veterans and their families,” said Peeler.

“We have been working closely with the SC Department of Mental Health and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. With their assistance and the assistance of our county and city, this nursing home will become a reality.”

The roughly $40 million facility would have 108 beds located on 35 acres off of Hampshire Drive.