New veterans nursing home in Cherokee Co. gets funding grant, will open in 2021

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Architect rendering of Cherokee County Veterans Nursing Home

Architect rendering of Cherokee County Veterans Nursing Home (From: SC Senate President Harvey Peeler)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new veterans nursing home in Cherokee County will open in 2021 after getting a funding grant from the United States Veterans Administration, according to South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler.

The announcement comes from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health which says construction is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021 with the facility ready for occupancy by later that Summer.

“It is welcome news for our veterans and their families,” said Peeler.

“We have been working closely with the SC Department of Mental Health and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. With their assistance and the assistance of our county and city, this nursing home will become a reality.”

The roughly $40 million facility would have 108 beds located on 35 acres off of Hampshire Drive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store