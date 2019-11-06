New voting machines in South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – On election Tuesday we are taking a closer look at how new voting machines are working.

We stopped by Eastside Baptist Church, where voter turn out was steady.

Voters in the Upstate and across the Palmetto State are using new voting machines to cast their ballots.

It is on election day when the politically savvy comeout, those exercising their rights and just anyone looking to have their voices heard.

“If you don’t vote, you have no say in the government, kind of a no brainer,” said Vicky Holycross, voter.

The difference in this years voting process is that the new machines produce a hard copy paper ballot.

“They’ll get the ballot and they’ll put it in here. The individuals votes and we print it, it spits it out and then they take it over to the scanner.”said Mary Halphen, Poll Manager

Once it’s in the scanner, that’s when the votes are actually counted.

“Its been quite a learning curve for both the poll managers as well as the voters,” said Halphen.

There have been minor setbacks. The scanner at Eastside Baptist Church, threw the staff a curve ball, when it wouldn’t process the paper ballots. The scanner had to be replaced.

“Those ballots that would not be scanning she took those and placed them in this slot right here on the DS200 and once they get the new scanner, at the end of the day, they will take those out and they will scan those ballots,” said Henry Laye, Director of Spartanburg Elections Office

This is to insure that every vote is counted.

“It’d be stupid not to vote because you’re afraid of machines, wouldn’t it,” said Holycross.

40 counties across South Carolina held at least one election on Tuesday.